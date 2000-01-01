Buy a domain and everything else you need

Contact us
Frequently asked questions

Why buy a domain name from Namecheap?

Above all else, we strive to deliver outstanding customer experiences. When you buy a domain name from Namecheap, we guarantee it will be handed over to you with superior standards of service and support. Our primary goal is to build a customer-focused atmosphere filled with the happiest customers in the galaxy. The Namecheap guarantee is our mark of excellence.

Why is domain name registration required?

When you build a website, you want visitors to come and see what you've done. To get them there, you need a unique domain name that connects to your site's servers. Domain name registration is required to ensure that no one else in the world can claim ownership of your site's address and to make finding your website simple. Find your one of a kind domain name.

How does domain registration work?

Think of the name you want to register. The answer is typically your company or website name. It is best to keep your domain name short and easy to understand. Say it out loud, and make sure it sounds great. Next, search to see if it is available. If the name you desire is taken with the .com top-level domain, there are hundreds of others available. Finally, add the top choices to your cart and complete the domain registration.

What domains are available from Namecheap?

At Namecheap, you can register brand new domain names using hundreds of popular TLDs. In our Marketplace, you will find thousands of domain names that have already been registered but are now for sale. While .com domains are available, of course, you'll also see options using .net, .us, and many more.

Can you buy domain names and sell them?

If you have purchased domain names that you no longer need, you can sell them through Namecheap. When you are ready to sell, you can list your domain in our Marketplace for a fixed price. We will add your domains to our searchable list, visited by thousands of people every day. When you buy domain names from Namecheap, we guarantee the best available support from managing, to selling, to renewals.

What’s the best way to find a cheap domain?

It’s all about knowing where to look. We’ve gathered together our most popular deals on one page so you can easily find your perfect domain name, hosting, and more at affordable prices. Just take a look.

How do I choose the right domain registrar?

While price is a big factor, there are also other areas to consider when choosing the right domain registrar. These include customer support, security, and effortless account management. All of which come as standard with Namecheap — alongside a great price, of course.

How do I pick the right domain name?

So you’ve discovered that simply Googling ‘register website domain’ and finding a great provider isn’t the whole story. You also need to consider which domain extension to pick, and which name to register. So check out our simple guide to choosing the best domain.

